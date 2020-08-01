Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,892,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,756,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

