Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13,802.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 1,035,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit