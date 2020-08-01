Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13,802.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 1,035,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

