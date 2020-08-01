Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC decreased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,361,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 58,651 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period.

ETW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 469,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,211. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

