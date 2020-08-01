Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the first quarter worth about $7,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 59.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 208,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 39,148 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 108,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,897. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.