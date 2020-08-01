Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.85. 42,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $178.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit