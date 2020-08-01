Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,685,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,303 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

