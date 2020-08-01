Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.