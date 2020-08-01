S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 64 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total value of $8,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $107,056,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $67,284,857. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

