S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $83.94. 19,120,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.