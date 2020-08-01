Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 10,385 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,913,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

