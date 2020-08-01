Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,439,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

