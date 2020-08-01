Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $287,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $198.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

