Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.