Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.08. The stock had a trading volume of 385,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,904. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $290.12. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.77.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.