Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. CX Institutional boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 10,385,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

