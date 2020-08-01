salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 46,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 230,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,103,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total transaction of $1,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,077 shares of company stock valued at $123,680,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,268. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The firm has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,082.50, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

