Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,003,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,667,000 after buying an additional 288,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,897,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after buying an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after buying an additional 750,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 753,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $109.39. 472,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $109.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

