Sicart Associates LLC Buys Shares of 26,975 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $201,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 64,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 117,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 49,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 113,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

SBUX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. 7,424,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243,539. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

