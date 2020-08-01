Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $194.28. 3,195,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

