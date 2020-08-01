Sicart Associates LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines makes up 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,700 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 4,342,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

