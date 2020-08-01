Sicart Associates LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $865,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $426,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,072,000 after purchasing an additional 734,995 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

