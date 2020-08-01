Sicart Associates LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

