Sicart Associates LLC Sells 260 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 91,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 16,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,583 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $2,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.20.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.16. The stock had a trading volume of 933,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $402.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,617,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $10,819,532. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.