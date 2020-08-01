Sicart Associates LLC Sells 586 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $67,284,857 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $420.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

