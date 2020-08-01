Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 53,230 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2,619.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. 1,433,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.