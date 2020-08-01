Single Point Partners LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 514 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,558. The company has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.59. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total transaction of $1,739,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,316 shares of company stock valued at $31,271,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.