Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.47. 294,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

