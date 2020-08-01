Single Point Partners LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.36. 29,936,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,654,781. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

