Single Point Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. 16,530,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

