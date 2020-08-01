Single Point Partners LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

