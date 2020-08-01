Single Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 646 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,626. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.60. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

