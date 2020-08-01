Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $253.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.
ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.18.
NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $230.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.99. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $272.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in argenx by 117.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 372,436 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after buying an additional 131,737 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,517,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
