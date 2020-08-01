StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 4,214 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 113.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,614,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

