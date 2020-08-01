StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 2,087 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.70. 2,007,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.73. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $285.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.