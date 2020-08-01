StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 611 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 27.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 239,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 94,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NVS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,156. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

