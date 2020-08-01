StrongBox Wealth LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

