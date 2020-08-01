StrongBox Wealth LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit