StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

CRM traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,082.50, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total transaction of $1,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,077 shares of company stock valued at $123,680,637 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

