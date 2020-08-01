StrongBox Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.97. 1,101,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.20. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

