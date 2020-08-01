Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 11th

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 303.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 247.4%.

SPH stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $401.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.97 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

