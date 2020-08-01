TD Securities Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $16.50

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

NYSE:EQT opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EQT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EQT by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 382,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EQT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

