Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,563,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 507,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 234,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,413. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $127.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,044,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

