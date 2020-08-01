TheStreet Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to C

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.53. 20,558,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

