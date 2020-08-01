Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,985 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $30,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,340,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

