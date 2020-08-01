UBS Group Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $62.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.24.

MDLZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 7,443,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

