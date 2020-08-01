United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 7,430,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Earnings History for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit