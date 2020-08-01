UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

