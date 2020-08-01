Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 8.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,321. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

