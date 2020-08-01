Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 5.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.27. 782,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,154. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $295.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average of $251.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

