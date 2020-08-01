Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Position Cut by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 636,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,845. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.