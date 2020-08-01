Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748,703 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $46,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS stock remained flat at $$54.41 on Friday. 1,403,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,726. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.